Dungloe and Maghery ready for Donegal Global Heritage weekend

Dungloe and Maghery are bracing themselves this week for an influx of visitors for the first Donegal Global Festival which is on this weekend in Maghery.

The festival, which is a celebration of culture and heritage, is aimed at the Donegal Diaspora abroad and especially in Scotland and the weekend will include lectures on the history of those who emigrated to Scotland,down the years.

Tales from those who emigrated to Tattie Hoking Fields and those who followed the shoals of herring to the Scottish West Coast and the world renowned Donegal Tunnel Tigers.

The festival runs from tonight Friday through to Sunday night with a farewell night in the Waterfront Hotel, in Dungloe.

“It is all systems go and we are really looking forward to the weekend,” said Frances Boyle, of the Maghery Centre and one of the organisers of the event.

“ We have a great lineup of speakers to give talks on the life and times and experienced of the Tattie Hokers, the Herring Gutters and the Tunnel Tigers.

“We have a bus load travelling over from Scotland and Doherty’s Coaches are putting on the Glasgow Coach once again for the weekend.”

Frances Boyle also insists the Festival is not only for the diaspora but for locals and they are expecting a big local interest in the talks which are on in the Maghery Centre, on Saturday.

The lectures/ talks begin at 11 am with the last lecture times to start at 2.45 pm.

The festival will be opened by the chairman of the Donegal County Council Seamus O'Domhnaill, tonight (Friday) at 8 pm in the Ionad Templecrone, in Dungloe. The opening night will also include a a lecture by Historian Breandan Mac Suibhne emigration from Donegal from 1750 right up the current day.