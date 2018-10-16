Good news on Dungloe's threatened Knotweed infestation

Dungloe’s Knotweed problem has been solved and a local councillor feels the treatment used should be used in other parts of the county

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher raised the issue at a recent Glenties Municipal District meeting in Dungloe.

Cllr Gallagher said the person who carried out the work said he was delighted with the result of the scheme when he returned last week.

"It could be beneficial to other communities," she said.

She said that an evaluation report could be carried out on the work.

The roads department of the Donegal County Council (DCC) also has a programme to spray Japanese Knotweed.

The area from Falcarragh to Cresslough has been sprayed.

Japanese Knotweed lines certain areas of the road from Gortahork to Burtonport and will be dealt with in due course.

DCC have been trialing treatments in other parts of the Glenties Municipal area