Dungloe carpark in darkness due to ongoing issue with lighting system

Dungloe's main car park off Lower Main Street is unsafe and a health a safety risk after dark it has been claimed.

This because the lights in the carpark are not working and haven't been for sometime.

However now with darkness falling earlier local Sinn Fein Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher is calling on Donegal County who has responsibility for the car park to repair the lights as a matter of urgency.

“There is a problem with the lights and it has been ongoing for sometime,”explained Cllr Gallagher.

“The bottom line is they are not working and now with the winter coming and the nights getting longer and darker the car park has become unsafe for parking in and evening driving in.

“There may be an issue concerning the lights and it has to be addressed.

“The current situation is not acceptable because the carpark is not only used by visitors it is also used by people working in the town.