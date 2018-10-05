921 letters to keep Burtonport post office open

A community-wide campaign has been conducted over the last week to ask local people in the Ailt An Chorráin post office catchment area to sign letters of protest against An Post's decision to close their post office on 31st January 2019.



A team spearheaded by Breda Langan, Triona Boner and Máire McCole, assisted by Rosemary Gallagher, Eamon Sweeney, Seamus Heath, Pauline McLean, Bea O'Friel and many others walked all the townlands adjacent to and associated with Ailt An Chorráin post office.



The total number of signed letters received, as of 1st October, is 921, with more still coming in, including the schoolchildren at Acres and Keadue schools, local businesses and citizens, all strongly against An Post's decision.

921 signatures is more than three times the population estimate (304) used by An Post and almost double the 500 figure they have used as their criteria for deciding upon whether or not to re-advertise a post office upon closure.