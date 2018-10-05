Dungloe third tidiest town in Donegal in its category

Dungloe is the third tidiest town in its category in Donegal it has been confirmed following the release of the National Tidy Towns marks last week.

The Rosses capital received 299 marks in the 1001 to 2500 population category town, up six marks on last year.

The mark has been met with a mixed reaction by the Dungloe Tidy Towns committee who have put in a huge effort in recent years in tidying up the town.

“We are pleased that we have improved on last year's mark which is very positive,” Dungloe Tidy Towns Committee chairman Pat Ward told the Democrat.

“But if I’m honest, I’m a little disappointed with the mark and I was expecting a little higher given the huge effort that was put in by the committee in the course of the year.

“The committee have put in massive effort and the town is looking really well. We’ve received great cooperation from all the other groups in the town and great strides are being made on tidying up the town and have it looking well.

“We will study the marks in greater depth at our next meeting. You are judged under seven different headings and we will be examining them closely to see where we can make improvements for next year.”

Raphoe is tidiest town in category

Raphoe is Donegal’s tidiest town in the category with Moville second.

Raphoe received 318 marks, three more than Moville who received 315 marks.

There was good news for the village of Doochary in the marks. Doochary, with 306 marks, is the tidiest village with a population of 200 and under. Maghery came second in the category with 286 marks. Loughanure with 307 marks is the fourth tidiest village in the county in the 201 to 1000 population category.