Donegal houses prices rose slightly in the last twelve months survey finds

Donegal house prices rose slightly in the last twelve months according to a survey carried out by the Real Estate Alliance.

The price of the average three-bed semi in Donegal was by 1.3% in the last 12 months the survey found and over Donegal prices remained stable at €95,000 between June and September.

“This quarter has been relatively quiet, and the supply of houses is still an issue,” said Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney in Milford.

“Stock levels are very low in this area,” said Michael McElhinney of REA McElhinney, Bundoran.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide to the close of last week.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €234,824, the quarter three survey found a rise of just one percent on quarter two.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 5.8% over the past 12 months – a decrease on the 8% recorded to June.

The price of a three-bed semi-detached house in Dublin has increased by just 2.7% in the last 12 months as the Central Bank’s borrowing rules increasingly define affordability in the housing market.

The average price of a second-hand semi-detached house in Dublin has increased by just €5,300 so far this year and now stands at €443,333.

The country’s major cities outside Dublin recorded a combined third quarter rise of 0.8%, with an average three-bed semi costing €249,375.