Young Dungloe footballer off to World Amputee finals in Mexico

Last week was a good week for young Donegal Amputee International footballer James Boyle from Dungloe.

James, a third year student in Sports Science at Letterkenny IT, is a member of the Irish Amputee soccer squad. He received confirmation in writing at the end of last week that he has made the Irish squad for next month’s World Amputee Cup in Mexico.

James also confirmed that his Go Fund Me fundraiser on Facebook had crossed the €2,000 mark made up of donations on Facebook.

He had set a target of €1,500 at the start of the campaign.