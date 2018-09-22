Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018 - 2022. launched in Dublin

Donegal Heritage Officer Joseph Gallagher was in Dublin on Wednesday for the launch of Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018 - 2022.

The launch, took place at the Irish Architectural Archive in Merrion Square and was attended by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD., and Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD.

The Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018 - 2022, is part of the all-of-government Creative Ireland Programme.

Speaking at the event the taoiseach, said: “Creative Ireland is all about improving access to culture and creativity in every county nationwide, to improve public wellbeing.

“The Culture Teams in each local authority have been absolutely essential to fulfilling this aim. We believed that by bringing people across a range of disciplines together in our Local Authorities, we could achieve more than the sum of their individual efforts.”

The strategy has been developed by the Donegal Culture Team and local Creative Ireland Programme coordinator, in consultation with local artists, creatives, cultural and heritage organisations, community groups, the creative industries, centres of education and schools.

Donegal County Council CEO Seamus Neely said; “Donegal County Council is fully committed to the continued development of culture and creativity in Donegal and we believe that by investing in arts, culture, heritage and language we are committing to a healthier, more fulfilled, prosperous, successful place.

The Donegal Culture and Creativity Strategy 2018 – 2022 sets out a clear framework that will enable us in collaboration with all stakeholders in this vibrant sector to achieve our ambitions”.