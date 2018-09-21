Dungloe and Maghery to host Donegal Scottish diaspora festival next month

If you want to find out about the great links and shared heritage between Donegal and Scotland, Maghery and Dungloe is the place to be at end of next month.

Dungloe and the quaint village of Magery are to host the first ever Donegal Scottish Global Festival aimed at the Scottish diaspora at the end of next month.

The festival which is being run in association with Donegal Diaspora Department in Donegal County Council and Ionad An Mhacharie with support from Failte Ireland.

“The festival is geared towards re-engaging Donegal emigrant families in Scotland with their home county and that of their forefathers,” Frances Boyle of the Ionad an Mhachaire, the Democrat.



Three days

The festival runs for three days from October 19 to Sunday 21 and is a weekend jam packed with traditional music, heritage, history and wide range of social activities.

“It is being run between Dungloe and Maghery. The opening ceremony on the Friday night is in the Ionad Teampall Croine in Dungloe.

There will be talks and lectures on the lives and experiences of emigrant workers.

The festival will close with a ceili in the Waterfront Hotel, on the Sunday night.