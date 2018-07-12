Dungloe students aim to highlight jobs at home for the diaspora

An initiative likened to the foundation of the Templecrone Co-op over 100 years ago was launched in the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe on Tuesday night.

The initiative, which will be known as the Mary from Dungloe Enterprise Event, will form part of the annual Mary from Dungloe Festival.

The aim of the event, which will be in the form of an exhibition, is to give businesses and enterprises an opportunity to showcase their businesses and job opportunities which they may have now or in the future.

The initiative is the brainchild of local third level students Caolan Ward and Liane Greene and is aimed at showcasing job opportunities in the area for young people.

“Both myself and Liane are business studies students in NUIG and we have just completed our first year in college,” Caolan told Tuesday night’s launch.

“In the course of the year we began to think that in four or five years time we will be graduating and we are going to have to find work.

“We began to think are we going to find work at home or are we going to have to move away to find work?

“So we began to check around and we found Randox had vacancies and expected to have vacancies ongoing. We also spoke to John Monaghan, the chief executive of Optum, in Letterkenny and we also found Optum were continuously looking for staff.”

This gave Caolan and Liane the idea to organise an exhibition where local businesses and enterprise would showcase themselves. It would also give them an opportunity to make people aware of job opportunities they may have.

Good idea

“We discussed the idea with a number of people including Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher,” Liane said at the launch.

“They all thought it was a good idea and so we decided to ahead and organise the exhibition.”

The idea to link it with the Mary from Dungloe festival is because so many people from the area return home for the festival.

The Mary from Dungloe Enterprise Event was officially launched by Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Seamus O Domhnaill who complimented Caolan and Leanne on the initiative.

The launch was also addressed by Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District and local councillor Marie Therese Gallagher.

Cllr O’Fearraigh likened the event to the foundation of the Templecrone Co-op at the beginning of the last century. Mark Sharkey, the Chief Executive of the Cope introduced all the speakers at the launch.

The Mary from Dungloe Enterprise Event will take place in the Waterfront Hotel on Saturday, July 29, the opening day of the Mary Dungloe festival. It will run on the day from 12 noon to 6 pm.