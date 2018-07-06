Temperatures in Donegal today to range from 18 to 21 degrees

With the world watching the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which is being played against a backdrop of stunning scenery and a blue, blue sky, the county is set to enjoy more good weekend weather as Ireland enjoys a remarkable spell of great weather.

For today it will be mostly dry with temperatures between 18 and 21 degrees.

The outlook for the next few days is for the mainly dry, warm weather will continue through the rest of the weekend and for the early days of next week, with an advisory in operation for drought conditions. Indications are for winds to come off the Atlantic and consequently Atlantic coastal areas will be fresher and sunshine likely to be more limited than recently.

Humid and close on Saturday night, with a mix of cloud and clear spells in lows of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will be dry and very warm in most places on Sunday, with some hazy sunshine, but cloudier in the north and northwest, with a small chance of a few showers. Temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees Celsius in coastal areas, especially on Atlantic coasts, in light mainly southwest breezes.

Some patchy rain overnight in some northern areas on Sunday night.

Monday will be generally dry but there could be a good deal of cloud around, with a few light showers here and there. However cloud should break up and sunshine develop. Cooler in northern areas with afternoon temperatures in the high teens, but temperatures in the low to mid-twenties further south and winds light northerly.