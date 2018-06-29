Dungloe on the road to becoming Gaeltacht Service town

Dungloe’s prospects of becoming a Gaeltacht Service Town is moving a step closer with confirmation that work has begun on putting an Irish Language plan in place for the town.

Work on the plan, which is being being developed by Forbart Na Rossan with the support of Udaras Na Gaeltachta, is at an early stage.

“They have two years to put the plan in place and then it will be submitted to the Udaras,” said a spokesperson for Udaras Na Gaeltachta.

The plan will then be forwarded on to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht for final approval.