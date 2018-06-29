Burtonport to celebrate 25 years of St Columba's Community Centre 

It’s celebration time in Burtonport and when it comes to celebrating few do it better than the people of Burtonport and the surrounding areas.

They are celebrating again early next month and with a right good cause too, the official opening of a building that has become the heart, the hub of the community.

The building in question is St Columba’s Community Centre in Acres which officially opened its doors in the summer of 1993.

And to mark the 25th the organising committee have organised a week long festival of activities. They don’t do things in halves in Burtonport.

Former Donegal Cllr David Alcorn is the PRO for the Burtonport Community Development committee who run and manage the Community Centre.

“The Community Centre officially opened on July 11, 1993 after over a decade on the go,” said David Alcorn.

“We had our first meeting about the building of a Community Centre six years earlier and between fundraising and building it took until 1993 to have it up and running. It cost €245,000 to build and it was one of the best decisions we ever made.

“It has been at the heart of the community for the last 25 years and literally anything that happens in Burtonport happens in the Community Centre.

The celebrations include an Elvis night in Caislean Oir in Annagry, a bowling competition at the Centre and a day of youth novelty events.

“The highlight of the celebrations is a concert on the Wednesday night.

“It is being put on by the Burtonport Variety Group which was formed to raise funds for the Centre.

The celebrations run from Saturday July 7 to Sunday July 15.

Refurbishment work to the tune of €30,000 is currently being carried out on the Centre.