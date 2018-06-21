Dungloe Community Hospital celebrating landmark anniversary this weekend

Dungloe Community Hospital is to celebrate a milestone in the hospital's proud history this weekend.

The hospital first opened its doors in 1958 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a gala banquet in the Waterfront Hotel on Friday night.

When it first opened, Dungloe was a maternity hospital and down the years a number of Donegal and Ireland’s leading entertainers and sports people were born in Dungloe.

Internationally renowned singer and songwriter Enya and singing star, TV presenter and reality television star Daniel O’Donnell, were both born in Dungloe.

Irish International goalkeeper and Italia '90 hero Packie Bonner and his twin brother Denis are among a host of sports stars that drew their first breaths in the hospital.

Four of Donegal’s first All-Ireland winning team of 1992 - Tony and Manus Boyle and Declan Bonner (who made up the entire full forward line) and centre half back Martin Gavigan also caught the first glimpse of day light in Dungloe.



Famous babies

It is hoped that a number of the famous babies born at the hospital will be back for Friday night’s Gala Banquet, in the Waterfront Hotel.

The banquet, which begins with a champagne reception, starts at 7pm.

Music on the night will be supplied by the Rockhill Ramblers. A feature of the night will be a display of old photographs from the hospital's early years which will be shown on a big screen through the meal.

Dungloe Hospital, which for many years covered a larger area than it does presently, replaced the old hospital and sanitorium in Glenties.

The first matron was Sr Peter Byrne.