Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 18th, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret Josephine McCrossan, (Sissy) Maghermore, Manorcunningham

- Mary Francis McBride, Teach Thomais, Middletown, Derrybeg

- Seamus Gallagher, Ballynagalliagh, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo and late of Gweedore

- Mary Lyons, Gannew, Glencolmcille

- Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

Margaret Josephine McCrossan, (Sissy) Maghermore, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Lifford Community Hospital of Margaret Josephine McCrossan, known as Sissy, Maghermore, Manorcunningham.

The Funeral leaving White Dove Funeral Home, Townparks, Convoy this evening at 6pm going to Second Ray Presbyterian Church to repose overnight.

Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Second Ray Presbyterian Church Hall Fund c/o Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Mary Francis McBride, Teach Thomais, Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has taken place of Mary Francis McBride, at her residence 'Teach Thomais,' Middletown, Derrybeg.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, June 20th with times to be confirmed.

Seamus Gallagher, Ballynagalliagh, Drumcliffe and late of Gweedore

The death has occurred of Seamus Gallagher, Ballynagalliagh, Drumcliffe, County Sligo and late of Gweedore. remains reposing at the family home in Drumcliffe. Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm in St. Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac. Burial follows in Rathcormac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Day Unit, Aughamore, Sligo c/o Seán Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Mary Lyons, Gannew, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Mary Lyons, Gannew, Glencolmcille. Remains reposing at the family home. removal on Wednesday morning to St. Columba's Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 10pm to 10am both nights with rosary at 9pm.

Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Michael Byrne, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

His remains will repose at his late home from Wednesday afternoon 20th June at a time to be confirmed.

Rosary will be on Wednesday and Thursday night at 10pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral is on Friday, June 22 at 1pm in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.



