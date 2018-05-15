Pearse Doherty TD calls for expulsion of Israeli Ambassador to Ireland

The Sinn Féin deputy Dáil leader has called for the expulsion of the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland.

Teachta Pearse Doherty said: “What happened in Gaza yesterday was a massacre; there is no other way to describe it. Live ammunition and tear gas were used against unarmed Palestinians who were demanding their right to return to homes and villages they were expelled from in 1948."

In the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war, at least 60 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,200 were wounded at the Gaza-Israeli border yesterday.

“Fifty eight people have been killed as a result of the actions of Israeli forces; including six children and more than 2,700 have been injured. It is shameful and on behalf of Sinn Féin, I want to wholeheartedly condemn the brutal and violent actions of Israeli forces. I also want to extend our solidarity to the Palestinian people," he said.

He said that he felt that the actions of Israel are undermining efforts to secure a sustainable and peaceful two-state solution and must be urgently challenged by the international community.

"Without sanction or an adequate diplomatic response, I fear more innocent civilians will be killed in the coming days," he said.

Deputy Doherty said that the onus is also on the Irish government to respond robustly.

“There can be no impunity for Israel’s mass killing of Palestinians civilians and its continued illegal occupation of Palestine. The government must expel the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland in response to these murders and the flagrant disregard for international law, as well as recalling the Irish Ambassador to Israel in protest," he said.

The Derrybeg-based public representative said that the government must also now move to formally recognise the State of Palestine.

"A Sinn Féin motion to that effect was passed by the Dáil in 2014. The Seanad did likewise, and despite a commitment in the Programme for Government, the government has dragged their heels. The government should do so at this critical time and to make a stand for peace and progress in the Middle East,” he said.