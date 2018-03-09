Historic first Ulster Scór Sinsir semi-final for Dungloe

It will be an historic evening in the Burtonport on Saturday evening when Dungloe GAA hosts one of the semi-finals, in Ulster Senior Scór.

It will be first time the Ulster semi-final will be held in the Rosses and Dungloe club officials are eagerly putting the finishing touches to preparation for the event.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the semi-final. It is the first time that we have done so,” said Eugene McGarvey, the Dungloe GAA Oifigeach Cultúr, and one of the main local organisers.

“We are all set and everything is in place. “We were out the weekend and we put up finger sign posts up in Fintown and Glenties.

Donegal, Armagh, Tyrone and Cavan are the competing counties.

“Our own Daire O’ Baoill competing. Daire is competing in the solo singing.”

Scor is timed to get underway at 5 pm. and the event is of a really high standard and well worth attending.