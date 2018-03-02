Donegal airport hoping to land number one spot

Donegal Airport, in Carrickfinn is in the running again this year to be the most scenic landing strip in the world.

Donegal Airport was voted to have the second most scenic landing strip in the world in 2016 by the National Geographic Traveller guide.

The Caribbean Island of Saba was the most scenic last year with Donegal Airport, in second place, out of 122 airports world-wide shortlisted by plane charter and hire company,Private Fly.

Over 8OOO people voted in last year’s poll.

“We were seventh in 2016, the first year we entered and we were second last year,” Pauline Sweeney, Marketing Manager at Donegal Airport told the Democrat.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed that we will be number one, this year. But being anywhere in the top ten would be good and is a brilliant achievement for any airport that are inside the top ten.

“It is unbelievable the interest we’ve had since we entered the competition first and last year it really took off and went to a whole new level.

“On the morning it was announced last year that we came second, it went global. I even received a call from CNN.

“The comments from the voters have been very positive and very encouraging an we are fairly confident

“The publicity is brilliant for the airport and it is also good for the area and Donegal as a whole.”

Voting which was open to the general closed at midnight on Wednesday.

The results of the poll is expected to be revealed in April.