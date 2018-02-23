Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty appointed deputy leader of SF in Dáil Éireann

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has today appointed Pearse Doherty TD as her deputy leader in Dáil Éireann.

Teachta McDonald said that there were a number of vacancies in respect of the party in Leinster House arising from her election to Uachtarán of Sinn Féin.

"Whilst not undertaking a full reshuffle of spokespersons at this time, I am today appointing Pearse Doherty TD as my deputy leader in the Dáil and Jonathan O'Brien TD as a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

She said that Pearse will play an important role in advancing the party’s work in Leinster House, fielding leaders’ questions to the Tánaiste on Thursdays and will continue in his role as finance spokesperson.

She added: "Jonathan has worked closely with Pearse in the finance portfolio on issues relating to insurance, public sector pay and reform and will now sit on the Public Accounts Committee, in addition to his other responsibilities.

Further announcements are due to be announced in due course."