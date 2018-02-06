Get your application for the heritage community grant in on time

The Heritage Council is inviting applications to its Community Heritage Grant Scheme 2018. The aims of the grant scheme are to encourage communities to make a connection with their local heritage, to promote heritage management based on best conservation practice, and to reach out to new audiences.

Deadline approaching

Grant applications must be submitted using the heritage council’s online application system at www.heritagecouncil.ie by 5 p.m. on the closing date of Friday, February 9, 2018.

“We expect to fund about 150 creative, engaging projects that provide a way for the public to learn about and manage our natural and cultural heritage, to build up local heritage networks and to engage new audiences by telling heritage stories in innovative ways,” said the Chairman of The

Heritage Council, Michael Parsons.

Community scheme is important

The County Donegal Heritage officer, Joe Gallagher said that the community heritage grant scheme is a very important source of funding for heritage initiatives in County Donegal.

“The announcement that €750,000 will be made available nationally in 2018 for the community heritage grant scheme is most welcome and goes some way to providing much needed support for heritage initiatives in the county," he said.

Eligible projects

Eligible projects that can be considered under the scheme include seminars, traditional skills demonstrations, interpretation, local heritage audits, graveyard surveys, surveys of monuments, the preparation of conservation reports or conservation management plans, and community-led conservation works.

As 2018 is the European Year of Cultural Heritage, the Community

Heritage Grants Scheme provides an opportunity for communities to re-

engage with, conserve and promote their local heritage.

Over €80,000 awarded in 2017

Under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme in 2017, The Heritage Council awarded €82,800 in funding for eighteen heritage initiatives in County Donegal to groups and individuals throughout the county.

Applications to the Community Heritage Grant Scheme can only be made using the online application system on the Heritage Council website prior to the February 9, 2018 deadline.

Further information on the grant scheme is available by contacting The

Heritage Council in Kilkenny on (056) 777 0777 or at

www.heritagecouncil.ie/funding. Advice on applications is also available from the County Donegal Heritage Office, Donegal County Council on (074) 91 72576.