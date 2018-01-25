Dr James McDaid has stepped down as chair of the Donegal Hospice.

The GP and former TD has stepped down after five years in the role.

The move comes just over a month after he raised concerns about The Good and New charity which operates the cancer bus to Galway.

In a report in The Sunday Times newspaper in December, he raised concerns about transparency in the Good and New charity.

The report had claimed the charity had raised over €400,000 more than it had spent over a two-year period.

The charity has said since that its accounts and charity status are operated meticulously to best practice standards.

Dr McDaid said he was stepping down as he felt five years was long enough for one person to hold the role.

But he added that his concerns about the Good and New charity were another reason behind his decision to step down at last Sunday’s AGM of the hospice.

He said he has submitted written questions to a PR firm working for the charity and has received no answers. He said while he is not making any allegations against the charity, he believes there are questions that need answering.

He said he did not want his ongoing concerns about transparency at the charity to be seen to involve the Donegal Hospice.

“My name was used on the very first day that the Sunday Times raised issues about the amount of funds at the disposal of Good and New,” he told the Donegal Democrat.

“I raised it in 2015. I said then and I say now that they have a transparency issue. Hundreds of thousands of euro have been raised by Good and New and I was asking questions regarding the amount of money that was raised and how it was spent. I did not want the Donegal Hospice embroiled in a situation like this.”