Litter lout described as ‘idiot’ after television dumped at popular Donegal beach

A discarded television randomly discarded at one of the entrances to the beautiful beach of Rossnowlagh has been criticised by a local ‘Friends of Rossnowlagh beach’ Facebook page.

They wrote:

”Unfortunately some idiot thought it was ok leave their TV at the beach but thankfully it has since found its way to the nearby recycling centre in Laghey!”

The television looks like it was an older tv and cumbersome making it an even more dangerous item to discard on the popular south Donegal beach.

The second photo shows the television deposited at the local recycling facility at nearby Laghey.