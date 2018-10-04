Helping your blow dry last and mistakes to avoid

The first rule is: don't over condition! Your hair and scalp should be rinsed thoroughly, so hair feels clean, not slippery. Work a tiny amount of conditioner into your ends only. Heavy conditioners weigh the hair down.

Choose products wisely, creamy pomades and shine serums should be used sparingly. Moose or volumizing spray can be used on the scalp as they contain alcohol which can absorb excess oils.

Protect your hair from your face creams and always use a hairband or tie hair up when you are applying face cream.

A great way to perk your hair up is by using Dry Shampoo: turn your dry hair upside down, divide into large sections and spray dry shampoo on the scalp. Let it sit for a few minutes before brushing through for instant volume. I would not advise to do this too often.

Shower smart. Protect your hair by clipping it into a high, loose bun, then cover with a shower cap. The heat will help lift the roots. Wait until your hair is fully dry before unclipping. If you are happy with your hair and want to have a shower, I find if you put your hair fully in a towel turban before entering the shower, this protects from any moisture getting through.

Blow drying mistakes to avoid:

Mistake #1: Your Hair Is Too Wet

A lot of women start with sopping wet hair. Your hair should be 60-to-65 percent dry before you even start to blow-dry with a brush. It's less damaging to your hair if you pre-dry. Towel dry, then blow dry using only your hands for a bit, then use a brush—starting at the roots.



Mistake #2: You're Not Giving Enough Lift

The roots! If you want some lift and volume (AKA the hair you have leaving the salon), use your hands to comb your roots up and blow-dry. Since the diameter of a brush won't allow you to get too close to the roots, this is an important step to give your hair some oomph

Mistake #3: You're Starting in the Wrong Place

Many women who use a brush end up wrapping the hair around it and blasting it with heat. Which is apparently not only a no, but it actually takes so much longer than doing it the right way.

Put your round brush in at the roots, roll the brush down to the ends then take it back up to the roots, concentrating your blow dryer on that area and your hairline first.

By the time your roots and your hair midway down is dry, your ends should be pretty close. Then start to roll the ends on the brush and finish drying.



Mistake #4: You're Not Using Your Products Correctly

When it comes to applying product the idea is to use them sparingly, the right way, and in the right place. If you're going for volume, you want to concentrate product at the roots—since putting the products on your ends will pull your hair down.

And if you're a hairspray fanatic? When women get the style they want, they think it's time to hammer it with hairspray. First, you need to spray it from a distance which will allow for even distribution, and keep it to a light spray—a close, heavy spray means that it actually builds up in one area, and your look will collapse."



Mistake #5: You're Not Using the Right Brush

The bigger the brush, the smoother the hair. If you have a round brush that features metal in the middle, or a metal core, it can certainly provide a smoother look—but it also heats up like an iron, so remember to keep drying time to a minimum since it is more damaging.

Mistake #6: You're Not Letting Your Hair "Set"

Letting your hair cool down on the brush before moving on to the next section will make your style longer lasting. It will actually set it. It's that one thing that makes your post-salon hair so much better.



Mistake #7: You're Not Using a Nozzle

That attachment that came with your blow dryer when you bought it—and that you conveniently tucked under your bathroom sink never to be seen again? Yeah, you need that! If you don't use it, it just sprays the hair with heat all over. It won't be concentrated on the cuticle and you won't get that smooth look."



Joanna Daly is asking me how to manage her thick hair. How to stop it from going out instead of down?

Keeping the layers longer is helpful to achieve some weight in the hair, also there are some great products. My favoUrite being Joico Lustre Lock- this is a hair mask but for thick hair and can be used most days. For a daily hair oil, my Best seller is K-pack restorative styling oil, it costs € 28 which is expensive but it has a nozzle which lets you use only a tiny amount and it works for all hair types .

