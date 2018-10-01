Interrobang‽ plays in Letterkenny this Friday

International bands will make their way to No.58 this Friday to offer music fans a night they won't forget.

The venue will host Interrobang‽, featuring former members of award-nominated Chumbawamba, famous for their hit single ‘Tubthumping (I get knocked down).’

Letterkenny attracting class acts

The English band come to Letterkenny as part of a short three-date Irish tour, also playing in Dublin and Dundalk as part of their whistle-stop trip around the northern half of the country. The fact Letterkenny has been chosen as part of their tour, signifies the swift rise the town has had, as well as No.58 venue alongside Disturbance promotions, in the past year or two, with more touring bands choosing to include the venue in their Irish tours, The SoapGirls (South Africa), Pat McManus Band (Ex-Mamas Boys) and Wheatus (USA) are some other international touring acts to choose the venue of late. Support from local businesses has been key to success however, and in particular that of Burrito Loco on board as sponsors of Disturbance events, something organiser Nigel Hegarty has been keen to point out.

“None of this would be possible without the support we get from the wider community. Attendance of these events is what keeps it going. The town has been craving a thriving music scene for years, and in fairness, the likes of An Grianán Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre have been doing wonderfully on that front, but an underground music venue (or in this case overground) has been needed for so long. We just wouldn’t get over the line the same though without the support of Burrito Loco, White Crow Media and No.58. They have been so excellent to us since we started Disturbance and we hope these associations continue long into the future.”

Live Sound

Singer Dunstan Bruce and drummer Harry Hamer formed Interrobang‽ following the break-up of Chumbawamba in 2012, and earlier this year released their self-titled debut album, to huge acclaim for their fresh sounds, a real throwback to the 90’s British punk scene. Initially featuring only three members, Bruce and Hamer alongside guitarist Stephen Griffin, formerly of Regular Fries, Interrobang‽ recently added a new keyboard/synth player, Danielle Johnston, to create a live sound even bigger than before.

Supporting on the night are Dublin punk heroes Paranoid Visions. A regular world touring band with a huge following, they’ve just come back from an American tour alongside the legendary Steve Ignorant of ‘Crass’, one of the pioneers of the anarcho-punk movement in the late 70’s in England. Legends in their own right however, Paranoid Visions come with a huge back-catalogue of hits in the underground punk scene and have been a huge hit with Letterkenny audiences in the past, with their appearance at Drumacanoo Punx Picnic being a particular highlight for local punks.

Also on the bill are local punks No Collusion, a young band starting out with a big future ahead of them, full of energy, they’re sure to set the bar high for the two bands following them on the night.

Admission into No.58 on the night is a bargain €8 and doors are open from 9pm.