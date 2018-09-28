Take the bait and really enjoy a truly tasty fish pie

A selection of best fresh fish, topped with fluffy mashed potatoes makes for a wholesome dish and one the kids will fully enjoy too.

I ask the fish monger to remove the skin and chop the fish, the Fish Shop in Mountcharles is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

We use cornflour in the sauce, so its Gluten Free. Serves 4

Topping:

1Kg Rooster Potatoes, peeled and halved/quartered

100g butter and 50mls of cream

Seasoning.

Filling:

250g naturally smoked haddock (we get ours from Mountcharles Fish Shop they source Byrnes naturally smoked and is delicious!)

175 g Hake chopped into large chunks

175g Salmon chopped into large chunks

200g Mixed Mussles and Peeled Prawns

200g Double cream or Cream Friache

500mls of Fish Stock

50mls of White Wine

Tbls Cornflour

Some Fresh Dill for serving

Boil the potatoes, about 20mins until cooked through, heat up cream and butter mix in some seasoning and add to the potatoes and mash through to no lumps, taste for seasoning and add more if needed.

In a heavy based deep pan or saucepan, add in fish stock and wine and bring to the boil, simmer to cook off alcohol, reducing slightly. Drop in the fish for a few minutes, do not stir as you don't want the fish to break up. Remove the cooked fish using a slatted spoon and place into oven casserole dish.

Mix your cornflour in a little water into a paste, no lumps, and add to the stock which should be boiling, whisk in to ensure no lumps and this will thicken over 5 mins, can add in more water or stock if too thick, when done taste for seasoning. Add in cream and remove from heat. Taste for seasoning and add more if you need it.

Cover fish with sauce and leave in Fridge to cool.

When it has cooled down the sauce will thicken even more, and this will allow the mash to sit on it without sinking into your fish.

Spoon mash or pipe on top and place into hot oven, you can sprinkle the top with some breadcrumbs and grated cheese mix to give it a golden crust.

Bake in hot oven to heated though and golden top, (220C)

And enjoy!