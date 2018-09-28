Don't be afraid to talk to your hairdresser about going grey

I am going to take a look at changing from coloured hair to having your natural colour, and usually for us Irish, that means going grey.

I do realise this comes with a lot of fears, the biggest one being "will I look old? " and the answer is not straight forward.

Some of us it suits better than others. I will say one thing: for those of you that are seriously thinking about it, I would say, 'GO FOR IT!

'What have you got to lose ?' There are several ways in which to achieve this colourless hair.

Sometimes it involves going lighter, often I have just done some colour over the parting to give the illusion of coloured hair, going short is a great fast track to getting rid of the old colour.

In my experience anyone I have aided to let their colour grow out has never been sorry, that was probably because they were very ready.

If you would like a personal chat on how to go about it, please call me on 071 98 43777.

In other cases, you may be starting to think about changing your hair colour to prepare for the day when you are ready to let go of colour, but just not there yet.

This can mean either going a couple of shades lighter or/and some hi-lights to fuse with our coloured hair.

This can be fun as you can use some soft pastels, some warmer tones like light copper gold, champagne or caramel tones, these can be finely woven so as to create a shine and lighter shades.

Going a little lighter is not that difficult, we simply remove some of your darker tone, do an undercoat and then apply the final colour.

Going from very dark to blonde is not as simple and you definitely need professional help.

It is usually quite an aggressive process and can take a few goes but totally varies from head to head. Your Hairdresser can advise you on any of these topics or contact Arroo Hair salon (Facebook) or the number above.

Kate Sexton from Gleneely

I have an itchy scalp but cannot see any flakes, what is it?

You have to go and see a Dermatologist to get the answer but in my humble opinion it could be a reaction to something you are eating. I personally have suffered the same and after doing an intolerance test I realized I was intolerant to tuna and chilli.