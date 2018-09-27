It is just the perfect time of year to make fruit crumble

A neighbour dropped off some apples and crab apples, so this week we are baking an Apple and Blackberry Crumble, and Crab Apply jelly.

For the crumble I always pre-cook - so it retains its texture and the texture of the fruit.

Ingredients:

200g plain flour

100g porridge oats

120g of golden brown sugar

150g butter at room temperature, cut into squares,

a sprinkle of cinamon

Heat oven to 180C. Mix flour and sugar in a large bowl and add in butter rubbing it in with your fingertips so that it resembles breadcrumbs.

Sprinkle evenly over a baking tray and bake to colours, (about 10 to 15mins)

For the fruit you can use whatever you have, blackberries, blueberries, plums (stoned and quartered) and mix in with apples.

320g of apple, peeled and sliced

120g blackberries - washed out thoroughly

30g demerara sugar

Peel and core the apples, dicing each and adding into a saucepan with about an inch of boiling water, keeping the pan covered, so you have all the apples in.

Add in the blackberries and stir in sugar to taste. Cover for about 3 minutes and remove from the heat.

Place the warm fruit compote into a shallow oven proof dish and top with crumble, add a sprinkle of cinnamon and reheat in the oven for 15 minutes.

Serve with homemade vanilla custard and ice cream.

Crab Apple Jelly & optional Elderberry

6lbs of fresh crab apples

2.7 litres of water

Juice and rind of 2 lemons

Sugar

Wash the fresh crab apples, do not peel or core. Quarter them, and put into a large saucepan with the water, the thinly pared rind of the lemons and cook until reduced to a pulp (about 30 mins).

Turn the pulp into a muslin cloth and allow to drip until all the juice has been extracted (overnight is best). You can also use jelly bags. Measure the juice into a saucepan and weigh out the 450g sugar to each 600mls of juice. Warm the sugar in a separate saucepan over low heat.

Squeeze the lemons and add to the strained juice of the apples.

Bring to the boil, add the sugar and stir over a gentle heat until the sugar is dissolved.

Increase the heat and boil rapidly without stirring, about 8-10 mins. Skim and test to see if setting point has been reached by placing a small amount on a cold plate and push gently with your finger, if it wrinkles it is ready. Pot immediately into clean sterilised jars.

A sprig or two of mint or cinnamon stick can further enhance flavour.