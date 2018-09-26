Savour this tasty Italian slow cooked beef ragu

Cook up a storm with winning recipes and cookery tips from expert, Peter Campbell:

This week's recipe is Italian slow cooked beef ragu. You can make in your pressure cooker or on a large saucepan.

We make a large amount and use the left over meat to make lasagne and pop into the freezer for another day.

Ingredients:

2lbs minced steak

olive oil

A bay leaf & a few sprigs of fresh rosemary

A good pinch of Dried oregano

2 onions

4 cloves of garlic

2 sticks of celery

175 ml Italian red wine

1 x 400 g tin of plum tomatoes

400 ml quality beef stock

Method:

Set the heat of your pressure cooker to medium–high, or place over a medium–high heat and add a good drizzle of olive oil.

Throw in the beef and season well with sea salt and black pepper.

Seal meat turning regularly to break down any lumps until browned all over. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Pick the rosemary bay leaves, peel the onions and garlic, trim the celery and finely chop it all together. Add to the pan with the rosemary. Reduce the heat and soften for 5 minutes.

Pour in the wine, bring to the boil and let it bubble until reduced by half. Add the tinned tomatoes and stock, then return the beef to the pan.

Secure the lid, bring the cooker to high pressure, then reduce the heat to low–medium and leave to cook for 45 minutes.

Boil a saucepan if water and add a sprinkle of salt & splash of olive oil. When boiling add in you pasta or spaghetti and cook per instructions on packet. Drain pasta and I run cold water through it to stop from sticking.

Serve with hot beef ragu and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.