Have your skin looking radiant and glowing after a dull January

Hi ladies,

If you’re anything like me, your skin can take a serious pounding over the festive season, especially with the late nights, over-indulgence of all the wrong foods, and not forgetting the vino!

Don’t fret though, help is at hand for anyone out there feeling like their skin is looking sluggish or less radiant.

Review your skin care routine

To kick start your skin and gain back a healthy glow, I always recommend you review your skin care routine, as the needs of your skin can vary so much in winter. Treat your skin to a check-up with our expert consultants, and we will do a skin analysis for you, so you can gain back that beautiful healthy glow.

January and February are great months to detox, so be sure to rehydrate your skin by drinking lots of water and for a quick hydration boost, skin masks are ideal.

My go-to products are the O.M.G Mask Range Double Dare Products. O.M.G stands for Optimized Minimizer Grab & Go – and they really do work. The range includes the 2 in 1 Kit Detox Bubbling Mask, 3 in 1 Peel Off Mask, and the 4 in 1 Zone System Mask - the feel on the skin is amazing and skin really glows when you treat yourself to this mask.

My personal favourite although a little more on the expensive side, is the Glam Glow Mud Mask and the Moisture Mask, used and adored by celebrities – for a very good reason. These masks leave the skin feeling soft, plump and radiant.

If you are on a tighter budget – and who isn’t in January! – the Seolista Mask Range from Korea is amazing for the price. It is a revolutionary new way to achieve a salon-quality facial, with no fuss, and fast-acting results. There are four masks in the range – Charcoal Detox, Brightening Instant Facial, Correct and Calm and Super Hydration – and all priced at just €8.95.

The quick fixes that a mask brings, while giving you instant radiance, should really be followed with a good routine to maintain that radiance. Irish brand, Pestle & Mortar, is award-winning and making its mark in the beauty world. The range is natural, paraben free, fragrance free and not tested on animals. This double-cleansing system consists of Erase/Renew and follows a set of simple steps. Start by cleansing with Erase, a makeup removing balm. Follow with step two, Renew, cleansing again with an illuminating gel cleanser, and using their double cleanse facial cloth.

For another great boost, a good serum is a must-have. My all-time favourite is the Pure Hyaluronic Serum, also from Pestle & Mortar. This hydrates and smooths even the most sensitive skin, smoothing fine-lines and restoring that youthful elasticity. It’s lightweight formula, which is fragrance-free, soaks into your skin in a matter of seconds, leaving it feeling velvety soft. This product it like magic – as well as targeting those fine lines, dullness and dehydration, it also restores that healthy glow, radiance and plumpness, exactly what every girl wants.

A few small adjustments to skin routine will make a difference

Retinoid Night Oil from Pestle & Mortar does the work while you sleep, so no excuses ladies. Infusing the skin with 2 types of retinol, this oil helps reduce pore size, fine lines and evens out your skin texture. Finally, continue the recovery with Pestle & Mortar Recover Eye Cream, which targets fine lines, puffiness and dark circles – banish the effects from all those late nights.

Just a few, small adjustments to your skin routine, even just by adding a mask to help boost radiance, will make a difference, but if you want to see those long-lasting results you should definitely consider a good treatment and routine.

At McElhinneys, call in for your free skin-analysis and talk to our expert team in-store! We also have Ann Marie Carolan in-store if you’d like to avail of our complimentary personal Beauty Stylist services – just call 074-9131217 or email personalstyling@mcelhinneys.com to book your appointment.

Noeleen x