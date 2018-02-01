McElhinneys Communion Rooms – A Special Experience for Your Little One

The McElhinneys Communion Rooms are a unique, personalised and fun experience for any child that is making their First Holy Communion. Our expert clothing advisors are on hand to help you and your little one find the perfect outfit and enjoy their special day in style!

The specially constructed, private Communion Rooms have been running for 2 years in the McElhinneys Children’s Department, and have seen hundreds of happy kids leaving with the perfect dress, best of accessories and, of course, a huge smile!

The Communion Rooms house around 300+ dresses at any given time, with lots of amazing designers to choose from, including Isabella, Joan Calabrese, My Special Day, Devine Gowns, White Angel, and many more! The size range is inclusive for all children, and has different styles, lengths and fits to suit everyone.

Once you’ve said YES to the dress, McElhinneys can kit you out with any accessories or extras you may need, including…

Shoes

Socks, Tights

Headpieces, Veils & Tiaras

Gloves

Bags

Umbrellas

Jewellery – Rosary Beads, Bracelets, Watches, Necklaces, Earrings, etc.

And anything else you may need!

Not forgetting about the boys, we have a great range available for Boys First Holy Communion, including a huge choice of Suit Jackets & Trousers, Waistcoats, Shirts, Bowties, Ties, Shoes, and much more!

Want to hear more? Be sure to pop in and book your 1-hour appointment with our Expert Team, or pop in – we will always endeavor to accommodate everyone that calls in! Call us on 074 9131217 to book your appointment!