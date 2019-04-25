Donegal's Fionnan Coyle named in Ireland Under-16 squad for UEFA Development Tournament

Republic of Ireland Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam has named a 20-man squad for the upcoming Under-16 UEFA Development Tournament in Israel.

Included in the panel is Fionnan Coyle of Finn Harps.

In their final games of the season, the Under-16s will play the hosts, Ukraine and Fiji over the space of five days along the Mediterranean coast in Shefayim.

Some 18 of Osam's squad are based in the SSE Airtricity League, and he has included three players who were regulars in Jason Donohue's Under-15s this year, including St. Patrick's Athletic midfielder Glory Nzingo (pictured above).

Speaking ahead of the trip to Israel, Osam said he is looking forward to working with the players for the final time, before they progress to the Under-17s next season.

"It's been a good season. The Development Tournament is a culmination of the work the lads have done throughout the year. We have players coming in for the first time, including lads that did very well at the Under-15s. It will be a big challenge, travelling to Israel.

"Israel are in our group for next season's Under-17 Qualifying Round, so that's an added bonus. The games are this November. It'll give me a great opportunity to see them up close, and pass on my knowledge to Colin O'Brien. This group will be playing them later this year."

Ireland begin their Development Tournament on Monday morning, against hosts Israel.

Republic of Ireland Under-16 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Josh Keeley (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Daniel Rose (Everton),

Defenders: Fionnan Coyle (Finn Harps), Oisin Hand (Shamrock Rovers), Cian Kelly (Bohemians), Gavin O'Brien (Bohemians), Kevin Platon (Shamrock Rovers), Daragh Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Adam Wells (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Colin Conroy (Bohemians), Oran Crowe (Cork City), Jamie Doyle (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Kyle Martin-Conway (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Andrew Moran (Bray Wanderers), Glory Nzingo (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Forwards: Sinclair Armstrong (Shamrock Rovers), Evan Ferguson (Bohemians), Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Robbie Mahon (Bohemians)

UEFA Under-16 Development Tournament Fixtures

29/4: Israel v Republic of Ireland, Shefayim, 11am (9am Irish time)

1/5: Fiji v Republic of Ireland, Shefayim, 3pm (1pm Irish time)

3/5: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Shefayim, 9.30pm (7.30am Irish time)