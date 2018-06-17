Late Marley goal snatches point for Glenswilly at home to Naomh Conaill

Caoimhinn Marley was Glenswilly’s saviour in this closely contested league tie as Glenswilly snatched a dramatic equaliser in Pairc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly.



GLENSWILLY ..........1-12

NAOMH CONAILL...1-12



Marley struck for the equaliser in the dying seconds and just when Naomh Conaill were heading home with two precious league points.

Glenswilly played with the wind and dominated the opening half hour and deservedly led by six points, 0-9 to 0-3, at half-time.

Gary Copper McFadden, Joe Gibbons and Caolan Kelly scored the points for the locals who were reduced to 14 on 22 minutes, when Oisin Crawford was shown a straight red card.

Crawford received his marching orders for an off the ball challenge on Eoghan McGettigan.

John O'Malley scored two and Leon Thompson one of the Naomh Conaill points, in a half that Naomh Conaill enjoyed a good deal of possession but struggled to break down a well marshalled home rearguard.

Glenswilly extended their lead out to seven points on the resumption and they were still four up even though Eoghan McGettigan got in for a Naomh Conaill goal, by the end of the third quarter.

Amazingly the locals did not score again until Marley got the flick for the goal that tied up the contest.

Naomh Conaill dominated the final quarter and thanks to points from Dermot 'Brick' Molloy, Eunan Doherty, Kevin McGettigan and Ultan Doherty they had had pulled three clear with the clock ticking.

And the men in blue and white seemed to have done enough until that last minute lobbed free into a crowded goalmouth by Caolan McFadden and flicked to the net by Marley for a share of the points.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O' Donnell; Shane McDaid (0-1), Eamon Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Oisin Crawford, Ryan Diver, Joe Gibbons (0-2); Sean Wogan, Ciaran Bonner; Shane McDaid, Gary McFadden (0-6,3f), Caolan Kelly (0-1,'45); Brian Farrelly, Caolan McFadden (0-1), Caoimhinn Marley (1-1). Subs: Christopher McMonagle for R Crawford 7, inj.



NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty (0-1), Jason Campbell, A J Gallagher; Logan Quinn, Seamus Ellis, Eoin Waide; Charlie McGuinness, Ethan O'Donnell; Eunan Doherty (0-2), Leon Thompson (0-1), John O'Malley (0-4,4f); Eoghan McGettigan (1-0), Dermot Molloy (0-3,2f), Jeaic McKelvey. Subs: Aaron Thompson for L Quinn 42; Danny Gallagher for J O'Malley 50; Kevin McGettigan (0-1) for C McGuinness, 52; Marty Boyle for L Thompson 58.