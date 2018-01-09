Snooker star Ken Doherty to be special guest at Donegal Sports Star Awards

Former World Snooker champion, Ken Doherty, is the special guest at this year Donegal Sports Star Awards at the end of month.

The announcement was made tonight by the Donegal Sports Star Awards committee chairman Neil Martin at the official launch of the awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

The awards were officially launched by former Donegal and Mayo Gaelic Footballer, Martin Carney.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards are on in the Mount Errigal Hotel, on Friday night, January 26th.

Tickets are to go on sale from tomorrow morning and are available solely from the Mount Errigal Hotel.