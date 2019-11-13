Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, November 13



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Seamus Corry, Illistrin, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Belleek and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon

- Keith Fowler, Belfast

- Bridie Boyle, (née Doohan), Scotland, formerly Drumnatinny, Falcarragh

- Annie McLaughlin, (née Doherty), Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Patricia Lafferty, Lecamey, Moville

- Bridie McBrearty, formerly Glenfin Street and Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Ann Browne, (née) King, Ballycastle, Co. Mayo

- Kathleen Lally, (née McGinty,) 67 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

- Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

Seamus Corry, Illistrin, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Seamus Corry, Illistrin, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his home from 12 noon on Thursday, November 14.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, November 15 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny.

Burial afterwards in Kilmacrennan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral

Family flowers only.

Donation if desired to Donegal Hospice care of Sweeney funeral director or any family member.



Kathleen Portman (née Hoey), Ashfield Drive Commons, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and late of Abbey View Terrace, Ballyshannon

Peacefully at Altnagevlin Hospital Derry.

House private at present.

Funeral arrangements to be made at a later date. Enquiries to Patsy McCauley on (077) 0321 0437.

Keith Fowler, Belfast

The death has occurred of Keith Fowler, Belfast, brother of Esther

Russell, Ballintra.

Service will take place at Ravenhill Funeral Services on Satuday,

November 16 at 10am followed by burial at Ballylesson Parish Graveyard at Drumboe Church of

Ireland, Belfast.

Bridie Boyle, (née Doohan), Scotland, formerly Drumnatinny, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Scotland of Bridie Boyle, (née Doohan) and formerly from Drumnatinny, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband, Martin Boyle.

Bridie’s remains will be taken to St. Finians Church Falcarragh for 6pm on Friday, November 15 evening, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, November 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

There is no wake at the request of the deceased.

Further information from McClafferty funeral directors, Gortahork.

Annie McLaughlin, (née Doherty), Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie McLaughlin,(née Doherty), Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Her remains will repose at her home tomorrow, Thursday, November 14, from 11am

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday November 16, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to ICU Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

A one way system will be in operation.

Patricia Lafferty, Lecamey, Moville

The death has taken place of Patricia Lafferty, Lecamey, Moville.

Remains will repose at the home of Philip and Anna Farren, Lecamey.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, November 15, at 10.30am to St Columba’s Church, Ballnacrea, Moville, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Bridie McBrearty, formerly Glenfin Street and Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, of Bridie McBrearty, formerly Glenfin Street and Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey today, Wednesday, November 13 from 7pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Thursday, November 14 at 6.40pm to arrive at the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Friday November 15 with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery

Ann Browne, (née) King, Ballycastle, Co. Mayo

The peaceful death has taken place at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Ann Browne, (née King), Ballycastle, Co. Mayo.

Remains will repose at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, this evening Thursday, November 14, from 5–8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16 in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballycastle, Co.Mayo, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ballycastle Cemetery.

Kathleen Lally, (née McGinty,) 67 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Kathleen Lally,

(née McGinty) 67 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Thursday November 14 at 10.30am

for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward,

Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Martin Gillen, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.

Remains will repose at his home.

Entrance to house via Fairhill.

Rosary tonight at 9pm

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday morning, November 14 in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe,

at 11 am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.



