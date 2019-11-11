Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, November 11, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

- Kathleen Olive Lewtas, the Lodge, main street, Corrigans

- Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town

- Sadie Mc Cracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless

- Kathleen Doherty née Durning formerly of Hornhead, Dunfanaghy

- Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings

- William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy

- Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

- Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown

The death has occurred of Brigid Quinn, Kingarrow, Fintown. Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Wednesday in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Rosary nightly at 9 o'clock. Family time from after the Rosary until 10 o'clock and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, c/o any family member. Shuttle bus to and from the wake house.

Kathleen Olive Lewtas, the Lodge, main street, Corrigans

The death has occurred of Kathleen Olive Lewtas, the Lodge, main street, Corrigans. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Billy Browne, Tir Chonaill Street, Donegal town. Reposing at the home of his late son, Noel, Legacurry, Donegal town, F94 YF44 on Monday from 5pm to 10pm.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church, Tuesday 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, Donegal Branch, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Sadie Mc Cracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Sadie Mc Cracken, Castlereagh, Bruckless. Remains reposing at her late residence and Tuesday from 1pm to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 12.30pm to St Peter’s Parish Church, Killaghtee for Service at 1pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen Doherty née Durning formerly of Hornhead, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Kathleen Doherty née Durning formerly of Hornhead, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral from her the home of her daughter at 33 Elm Grove, Derry on Wednesday, November 13 at 9.20am going to the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the city Cemetery.

Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings

The death has taken place at Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Violet Gallagher, Kinnalargy, Downings.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday, November 13 going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Pollock, Knockagarron, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister, Mrs. Elsie Gilmore, Knochagarron. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 1pm for service in St Ninian’s Church, Convoy, at 1.30pm and burial afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Church in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Máire Mc Bride, Carrickataskin, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at her residence in Carrickataskin. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Medical 2 ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

There will be a one way system in place during the wake. Those attending the wake are asked to enter via Gweedore Furniture and leave via Carrickataskin Road.

Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bridie Kelly, 5 Derryveagh Avenue, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, November 12 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.