Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, November 1, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Patricia McCreevy (née Byrne) Portmarnock, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at her daughter Paula's home in Swords on Sunday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow

The death has occurred of Matthew Lennon Ardfarna, Bundoran and St. Mullins, Carlow.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh (R95D853) Co. Kilkenny on Friday from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass in Glynn Church on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mickey Cannon, Baltoney, Gortahork. His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, November 2 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after rosary until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Cassie Gallagher, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred in St. Eunan’s Nursing Home Letterkenny of Cassie Gallagher of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Removal from her late residence on Friday afternoon, November 1 for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm.

House private after Rosary until 11am.

Donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Society care of any family member or Gallagher’s funeral directors Gortahork.



Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo

The death has taken place of Michael Grady, Fycorrenagh, Letterkenny, formerly Carracastle, County Mayo.

Retired Area Manager ESB.

Remains reposing at his late residence until 10pm on Friday, November 1, from 11am to 10pm with family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 2 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs Letterkenny with interment afterwards to The Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Carndonagh.

Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Heather Stevenson, (née McMurray), 11 Miles Meadow, Bellgreen, Coventry, England and late of Ballinakillew, Laghey.

Remains reposing at her sister Violet Thacher’s residence Listnapaste, Laghey on Friday. Proceeding to Drumholm Church, Ballintra on Saturday for 1pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House private please.

Brigid Sweeney (née Gallagher), Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place peacefully of Brigid Sweeney, née Gallagher, Letterilly, Glenties in St. Mary’s Hospital, Phoenix Park, Dublin 8, wife of the late Packie.

House private from 9am to 10am on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving her home for Requiem Mass to St Connell’s Church, Glenties at 11am on Friday, November 1, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.



Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA, and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Kathleen Garvin, Ireland Heights, New Jersey, USA and formerly of Clontyseer, Ballyshannon, a sister of Genevive Tinney, Ashbrook Drive, Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her sister’s residence.

Funeral to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private to family on the morning of the funeral.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.