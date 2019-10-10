Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 10, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

- Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

- Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Mary Bridget Furey, Donegal town and Glenties

- Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

- Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

- Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Annie Walker, England and formerly of Letterkenny

Trevor Martin Upper Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place at his residence of Trevor Martin, Upper Kilraine, Glenties and formerly Southend on Sea, London. His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield tomorrow evening, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at her residence of Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles. Reposing at her residence today, Thursday, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.ie or c/o any family members.

House private on Friday morning, please.

Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Viewing on Thursday, from 5pm to 6.45pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, October 11, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and Glenties

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and formerly of Meenabhainne and Narin Road, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral home at Sandfield Ardara from 4pm on Thursday, October 10, with removal at 6:30pm to St.Connells church Glenties for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral directors Main Street, Glenties.

Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny, formerly Donnycarney, Dublin.

Reposing at his late residence at Rahan, Letterkenny, on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday 10 from 12 noon to 9pm each day.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday, October 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am on Friday followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Annie Walker, England, and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker, formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.