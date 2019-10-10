Sad passing of popular Donegal woman

The community in Donegal Town and in Mountcharles were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the popular businesswoman Carmel Brennan Née O'Sullivan at her home in Mountcharles.

Carmel grew up in her family home at Drumcliffe in Donegal town and was a popular figure in that closely-knit community something that she maintained in later years. She was a great supporter of all charitable events and was a frequent figure at many alongside her husband Peter, her brother Paul and sister in law Phyl.

Carmel was Co-Founder of Donegal Lettings & Property Mgt. Ltd with her brother Paul O'Sullivan. Married to Peter Brennan, the couple were simply inseparable and her passing will leave a big void in the community.

Carmel is survived by her loving husband Peter, her daughter Keara, sons Kevin and Pete and her grandchild, Daisy and a large extended family.

Carmel will repose at her home today at 17, Hall Demense in Mountcharles, Thursday, 4pm - 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.ie or c/o any family member. House private on Friday morning, please.