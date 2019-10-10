Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 10, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at her residence of Carmel Brennan, 17 Hall Demesne, Mountcharles. Reposing at her residence today, Thursday, from 4pm to 9pm. Removal from there on Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal Town, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.ie or c/o any family members. House private on Friday morning, please.

Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ann Barnes, 45 Sylvan Park, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Viewing on Thursday, from 5pm to 6.45pm, followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Friday, October 11, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to St Vincent De Paul Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and Glenties

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Furey, a resident of Rowanfield house, Donegal town and formerly of Meenabhainne and Narin Road, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral home at Sandfield Ardara from 4pm on Thursday, October 10, with removal at 6:30pm to St.Connells church Glenties for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness and Sons Funeral directors Main Street, Glenties.

Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Allan Dowdall, Rahan, Letterkenny, formerly Donnycarney, Dublin.

Reposing at his late residence at Rahan, Letterkenny, on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday 10 from 12 noon to 9pm each day.

Funeral from there on Friday going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Jacqueline Gormley, 39 The Woods, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Gormley, 39 The Woods, Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Wednesday, October 9. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Pat Doran, 432 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Friday, October 11 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am on Friday followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please.

Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Shuttle bus will operate from Glenswilly Chapel Car Park.

Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

The death has taken place in Middlesex, England, of Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill.

Funeral will take place in Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Greenford Road, Middlesex, on Thursday, October 10 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in North Sheen Cemetery, Richmond.

Annie Walker, England, and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny

The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker, formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements later.

Renee Hurley (née Ryan) Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal

The death has occurred of Renee Hurley (née Ryan), Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal.

Reception prayers took place on Wednesday evening in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

