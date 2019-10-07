Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 7, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Tuesday, October 8 from 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving on Wednesday, October 9 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to McMillan Trust.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin.

Reposing at her daughter Janet’s home in Aughera from 6pm on Monday, October 7.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 9 at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on both nights from 10pm to 10am and also on morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Annie’s remains will repose at Mc Glynn’s Funeral Home this evening, Monday, October 7 from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday, October 8 from 4pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm going to her late residence with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

The death has occurred of Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12pm to 9pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidhs Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pat Doherty, Kinnelargey, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.



The death has occurred at Slieve Na Mon Care Centre, Omagh of Chris Keenan, née Connolly, late of Castlederg and Aghyaran.

Chris’ remains are reposing at the home of her son Tommy and daughter-in-law Katrina Keenan, 30, Garag Hill, Castlederg.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 8 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The death has taken place of Michael (Spike) McCormack late of Rosses Point Sligo, Westmeath and Finner Camp.

Reposing at his home at Upper Rosses, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo (Eircode; F91 R796) on Monday from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal on Monday to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving at 6pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Fund c/o Sean Feehily Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



The death has occurred of Renee Hurley (née Ryan), Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal.

Reception prayers at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

