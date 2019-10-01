Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana

- Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

- Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin

- Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar / Ballybofey

- Marie-José Baird 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans

- Jim McGinley Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

- Bridie Doherty Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana

Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 1 at 3pm going to her late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, October 3, leaving her home at 10am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening October 1 from 7pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 3 at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the New Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin

The death has taken place at his residence of Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin.

Remains reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff, with removal on Wednesday, October 2, at 3.30pm going to Presbyterian Malin Church, Lagg, with visiting until 6pm and again on Thursday, October 3, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral Service on Friday, October 4 at 2pm followed by burial in adjacent burial ground.

House private please.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar / Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly of Ros Mhuire, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey. Beloved daughter of the late Frank and Annie T. Dunleavy and much loved sister of Patrick, Frank, Kevin, Brendan and the late Anne. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home in Dunwiley on Tuesday, October 1, from 6pm. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or St. Joseph's Community Hosptal, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Marie-José Baird 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans

The death has occurred of Marie-José Baird, 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar, Castlebar, Mayo and Carrigans. Reposing at her late residence, 7 Pontoon Drive, Castlebar F23 YT28 on Tuesday, October 1, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, October 2, in Taughboyne Church, Churchtown, Carrigans F93 N124 at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Mayo Hospice Palliative Care.

Jim McGinley Malinbeg, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Jim McGinley, Malinbeg, Glencolmcille. Removal on Tuesday to St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Doherty Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Nazerath House Fahan of Bridie Doherty, Gortfad, Clonmany née McGee, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, October 2 at 10.15am for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass in the Oratory at Ballyliffen with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Church cemetery, Clonmany.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

