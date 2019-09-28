Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, September 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

- Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh

- Sadie McColgan, Keady, Muff

- Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

- Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

- Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

- George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

- Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

- Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick

- Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Hugh McGonagle, Trillick, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at his residence from 2.00 pm on Sunday afternoon.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 1 at 10.15 am going to St Mary’s church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Damien Ward, Corker, Rossnowlagh. Reposing at the family home on Saturday until 9pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in the Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to SHOUT, (Sligo University Hospital Oncology Unit) c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director, or any family member. Family time on Sunday Morning.

Sadie McColgan, Keady, Muff

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Sadie McColgan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home in Keady, Muff, on Sunday, September 29 at 1pm going to St. Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Funeral Mass at 1.30.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Conference, Iskaheen.

Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Paul ‘Diddler’ Dillon, Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, September 29 at 1.20pm going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunnigham, for 2pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am. One way system in operation, travelling in past Moyle School in Newtowncunningham, and out past Magherabeg School.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday, October 5 at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath followed by interment in Kiltoom Cemetery.



Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 12.30 for 1pm Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the family plot, in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy

Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of Paddy Cannon, Straleel, Carrick. Remains reposing at his late home at Straleel. Reposing at his home. Removal from his home on Sunday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.



Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

A Mass in memory of Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses will take place at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Sunday at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.