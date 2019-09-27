Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 27, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

- Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

- George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

- Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

- Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

- Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

- Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties

- James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

- Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

- Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle

The death has occurred of Geraldine Elizabeth Christie, née Gunning, Athlone, Roscommon and Greencastle.

Funeral and Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday, October 5 at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath followed by interment in Kiltoom Cemetery.

Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Marjorie Johnson (Moy) Milltown, Burtonport.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 4pm on Friday, September 27.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy

The death has taken place at Brinley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of George Rooney, Magheranappin, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 11am on Friday, September 27.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 12.30 for 1pm Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen with burial afterwards in the family plot, in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart

The death has taken place of Eddie Connor, Upper Carrigart.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 1pm on Friday.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny, of Patrick Harkin, (The Barber), ‘Luben’, Malin Road, Moville.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 3pm for Funeral Requiem Mass at 3.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the day of the funeral.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director – 074 93 79369.

Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sadie Gallagher, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing at 2pm on Friday with private removal at 8pm going to her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28 at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dungloe District Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place of Moya McLaughlin, née McCallion, Carrowmore, Malin, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from her home on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Mary McGrotty, Abbey Park, Manorcunningham and formerly of Sallybrook, Manorcunningham.

Remains will repose at her daughter Eileen and son-in-law Gerard Quinns’ residence at 17 Abbey Park, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Saturday, September 28 at 10.15am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cuanannie Day Centre, Ballyraine c/o any family member.

Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin, Glenties

The death has occurred in Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Pat Joe Byrne, formerly of Doobin Glenties.

Remains reposing at his nephew Brian Byrne’s house in Croagh.

Removal from there at 10am on Friday to St.Connell's Church Glenties for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery .

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Harbour Lights comfort fund care of any family member.

James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait

The death has occurred of James Joseph (Jim Joe) Mc Cay Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Caitriona O’ Neill’s residence Cloughfin, Argrey, Ballindrait.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Heart Chest & Stroke Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia Mulhern, Lawn Park, Ballyshannon. Reposing at John McGee and Sons funeral home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon. Remains going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Joseph's, the Rock Cemetery, Ballyshannon. House private please.

Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses

A Mass in memory of Jim Gallagher, Auckland, New Zealand and formally of Gurtains, Lettermore, Frosses will take place at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses on Sunday at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification