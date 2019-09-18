Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Ethna O’Carolan, Trummon, Laghey and formerly of the Dew Drop Inn, Main Street, Laghey

The death has taken place of Ethna O’Carolan, Trummon, Laghey and formerly of the Dew Drop Inn, Main Street, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House strictly private to family only please.

Joseph Doherty, Tullymore, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph Doherty, Tullymore, Ballyshannon. Remains will arrive on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery, Ballyshannon. All enquires John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Peggy Gallagher, (The Butcher) Derryhasson, Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Gallagher, (The Butcher) Derryhasson, Downings.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to the Church of St. John The Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem mass at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Susan Wasson, 250 Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Susan Wasson (known as Susie), 250 Townparks, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from 5pm this evening, Tuesday September 17.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday, September 19 at 1pm for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Convoy Presbyterian Church Refurbishment Fund, c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Christina Gamble, 23, Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 8pm on Wednesday September 18.

Funeral on Friday morning, September 20 leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his home of Gerard Grant, Pollen Green, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 20 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the New Graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at her home of Lena Mc Gee, 282 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey.

Remains will repose at Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Wednesday, September 18 from 7pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, September 19 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Nancy Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver

The death has taken place of Nancy Dorrian, Meenacahan, Inver.

Reposing at the home of her sister Mary Arnold, Meenacahan. Removal on Wednesday, September 18 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o John Mc Gowan Funeral Directors, Frosses.

Kevin McGovern, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana and formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry

The death has taken place at the Foyle Hospice of Kevin McGovern formerly of Balmoral Avenue, Derry.

Funeral from his home, 12 Elm Park, Ballymagan, Buncrana on Wednesday at 10am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary Bridget Toland, Carricknahorna, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John Magee and Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4pm to 6.15pm with remains going to St. Mary’s Church, Cashelard for prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place in Glasgow Scotland, of Paddy Gillen, formerly of 109 St Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral on Wednesday, September 18 at 10am in the Church of Christ the King, 220 Carmunnock Road Glasgow.

Followed by burial at Linn Cemetery.

Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon

The death has occurred of Douglas Alan Clements, Drumcoe Mountcharles, Donegal, formerly of London and Dungannon.

Passed away peacefully in the hospice in Donegal Community Hospital, September 13.

Cremation private, memorial service in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah witness, Binban Frosses, Donegal on Saturday 21 September at 12 noon.

Family and friends wish to express sincere thanks to all of the staff in the community hospital.

No flowers please, donations to Donegal hospice in Donegal Community Hospital.

