Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath

- Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

- Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

- Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

- Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses



Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath

The death has occurred of Sarah Doherty of Main Street Clonmany and Meath.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses

The death has taken place of Peggy Furey, Meentacor, Frosses. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles. Removal from there on Saturday, to the Church of the blessed Virgin Mary Frosses, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the patients comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors Mountcharles.



Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Helen Elizabeth McKinney, Oatlands, Letterkenny and former Director of Oatfield Confectionery, Letterkenny.

Helen’s remains will repose at her home Oatlands, Letterkenny from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday, 13 September.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House private with family and friends welcome.

Committal will be strictly private.



Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of St Johnston and the UK

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dermot O’Donnell, Foxhills, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Railway Road, St Johnston and the United Kingdom.

Remains will arrive at St Baithin’s Church St Johnston on Friday, September 13 at 6pm for prayers and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Baithín's on Saturday, September 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot.



Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Peter Walsh better known as Junior, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday morning, September 13 at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Burial afterwards in Sessiaghoneill churchyard.



Gallagher, James Joseph (Jim), New Zealand and formerly of Frosses

The death has occurred in New Zealand of James Joseph Gallagher (known to all as 'Red Jim').

Born in Frosses, County Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully on September 4.

Dearly beloved husband of Tina. Much loved father of Elaine, Annie-Marie, Bernadette, Owen and Cuchullain. Appreciated Father-in-law of Graham, Bernard and Casey. Loved Grandad of Wynona, Finn and James Joseph (Jnr) and Great Grandad of Beatrix. Life member of the Auckland Irish Society. Former President of the NZ Pioneer Total Abstinence Association.

Partner of Tom, McCahill & Gallagher Ltd.

Red Jim was known as the 'Irish Ambassador to Auckland', and loved his hometown and Donegal forever.

Jim was known to take people around to various estates named after places in Donegal.

Jim's funeral will be held on Thursday, September 12, at Good Shepherd Church, Balmoral, Auckland, followed by burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery.

