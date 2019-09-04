Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 4, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana

- Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin

- Sammy Fisher, High Cairn, Ramelton

- Mildred Herron, Meentymoragle, Fintown

- Kathleen Friel, née O'Donnell, 82 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin

- Michael Lafferty, Kinletter, Ballybofey

- Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

- Sean Kyles, Raragh, Newmills, Letterkenny

- Ann French, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal

- Kathleen Anne Doherty, Dungloe

Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Elizabeth Doherty, Eilish, née Kavanagh, St Patrick’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Mc Laughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana with viewing from 2–4pm and 6–8pm on Wednesday and 2-4pm and 6–8pm on Thursday.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 6 at 9.30am going to St. Mary's Oratory for 10 Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin

The death has taken place at her residence 16 Abbotts Wood, Carndonagh of Anna Curley, formerly Lower Town, Malin.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Sammy Fisher, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sammy Fisher, High Cairn, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10am going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for service and cremation at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.



Mildred Herron, Meentymoragle, Fintown

The death has occurred of Mildred Herron, Meentymoragle, Fintown.

Mildred's are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from 10pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen Friel, née O'Donnell, 82 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Friel, née O'Donnell, 82 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Castlefin.

Her remains will repose at Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane on Wednesday, September 4 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 5 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Lafferty, Kinletter, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Michael Lafferty, Kinletter, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning September 5 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 4 at 10.20am, going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors .

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Sean Kyles, Raragh, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Kyles, Raragh, Newmills, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of Barney and Roseleen Mc Monagle, Raragh.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 4 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

House private at all times please at the request of the deceased.

Ann French, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann French, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal.

Reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s home on Wednesday from 12pm onwards. Removal on Thursday, September 5 to St Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Meenacross Church at 11am. Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification