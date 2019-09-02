Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 2, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Helen Page, née Martin, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 4 at 10.20am, going to St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11 o’ clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors .

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Sean Kyles, Raragh, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Kyles, Raragh, Newmills, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the residence of Barney and Roseleen Mc Monagle, Raragh, from 7pm on Monday, September 2.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 4 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

House private at all times please at the request of the deceased.

Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Bartley Bourne, Trimragh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Night Nurses Service c/o any family member.

Ann French, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal

The death has occurred of Ann French, née Dempsey, Coolock, Dublin, Laois and Donegal.

Reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s home on Wednesday from 12pm onwards. Removal on Thursday, September 5 to St Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Brendan McAvoy, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place of Brendan McAvoy, Stranacorkra, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains reposing at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 11am followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Kathleen Anne Doherty, Aboligan, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Meenacross Church at 11am. Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and also private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

James Doherty, 34 The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly Carrick, Trentagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Doherty, 34 The Beeches, Navenny, Ballybofey and formerly Carrick, Trentagh, Letterkenny.

He died peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

James’ remains will be reposing at McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar on Monday from 6.30pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am and interment immediately after in Drumboe Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan’s Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar, or any family member.

