Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Dixon, Ahilly, Buncrana

- Michael (Mick) Anderson, formerly of Carrick, Castlefinn

- John Anderson Wallace, Gleneely

- James McClintock, Carrigans

- William Mulhall, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

- Betty Synan, Newmills, Letterkenny

John Dixon, Ahilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Dixon, Ahilly, Buncrana.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 7pm on Wednesday, August 28.

Funeral on Friday, August 30 leaving his home at 1.30pm going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for funeral service at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Michael (Mick) Anderson, formerly of Carrick, Castlefin

The death has taken place in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia, of Michael (Mick) Anderson, formerly of Carrick, Castlefin.

He was the brother of Patsy, Charlie, Gerard and Peggy Duffy.

Mass will be offered on Thursday at 7.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin. All are welcome.

Burial of Ashes at a later date.

John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely

The death has taken place of John Anderson Wallace, 2 Glenbree, Gleneely.

Funeral Service on Friday, August 30, at 11am in St. Columb’s Church of Ireland, Moville, followed by cremation on Saturday, August 31, at 11am at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased, family and friends welcome on Thursday between 2pm and 8pm

Enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director on 087 249 8407.

James McClintock, Bready, Carrigans

The death has taken place at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of James McClintock, Bready, Carrigans.

Funeral Service at his residence on Thursday at 1.30pm afterwards for burial in the family plot at Monreagh Presbyterian Church.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Finn View Ward, Patients Comfort Fund and Ballytrim Respite Centre, Raphoe, c/o any family member.

William Mulhall, Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place of William Mulhall, Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Thursday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Shrove Oratory, c/o Liam Collins, Funeral Director, or any family member.

Betty Synan, nee Kelly, Foxhall, Newmills, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Betty Synan, née Kelly, Foxhall, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, on Thursday, August 29, with interment afterwards in Kilpheak Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kidney Dialysis Donegal Branch, c/o any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification