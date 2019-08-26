Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Gill, St. Peter’s Park, Greencastle

- Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Tom Lawne, Ballydevitt Beg, Donegal town

- Aidan McMenamin, late of Loughrey Terrace Drumquin

- Patrick John ‘Paddy’ McBrearty, Cleary House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Castleogary, Inver

- Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

Liam Gill, St. Peter’s Park, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Liam Gill, St. Peter’s Park, Greencastle.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 7.30pm on Monday, August 26 going to his late residence.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, August 28 at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff. Tel: 087 2498407

Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Reposing at the Gweedore Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm on Monday followed by Rosary at 8pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm evening Mass on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will take place at 12pm Wednesday followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Tom Lawne, Ballydevitt Beg, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Tom Lawne, Ballydevitt Beg, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence in Ballydevitt Beg from 3pm until 9pm on Monday, August 26.

Remains leaving his residence on Tuesday morning at 9:30am for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to the Donegal Community Hospital care of Faulkner Funeral Directors.

Aidan McMenamin, late of Loughrey Terrace Drumquin

The sudden death has taken place of Aidan McMenamin, late of Loughrey Terrace Drumquin.

Remains reposing at Sean O’Kanes and Sons Funeral home, 280 Dooish Road Drumquin, BT78 4RA. Viewing on Monday, August 26 from 3pm to 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday, August 27 with 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church, Langfield Drumquin.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick John ‘Paddy’ McBrearty, Cleary House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Castleogary, Inver

The death has taken place in the Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Patrick John ‘Paddy’ McBrearty, Cleary House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Castleogary, Inver.

Paddy’s remains are reposing at his brother Thomas’s home at Drumfin, Inver to repose.

Removal to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey on Monday, August 26 to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 27 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital, of Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing at his brother Leslie Greene’s residence at Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing from 3pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Family time only on Wednesday morning.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Drumcliffe Church for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.