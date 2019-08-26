Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 26, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Tom Lawne, Ballydevitt Beg, Donegal town

- Aidan McMenamin, late of Loughrey Terrace Drumquin

- Patrick John ‘Paddy’ McBrearty, Cleary House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Castleogary, Inver

- Frances Knox Craigalogue, Culdaff

- Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo

- Teresa McDaid, Killynure, Convoy and formerly of Magheracloy, St Johnston

- Vera Piggott, Kilmacloo, Creeslough and formerly McLornan, Belfast

- Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara

The death has taken place of Pete Gillespie, Pete's Bar, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair. Reposing at the Gweedore Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm on Monday followed by Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, for 7pm evening Mass on Tuesday. Funeral Mass will take place at 12pm Wednesday followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Tom Lawne, Ballydevitt Beg, Donegal town. Remains reposing at his late residence in Ballydevitt Beg from 3pm until 9pm on Monday, August 26. Remains leaving his residence on Tuesday morning at 9:30am for 10am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please donations if so desired to the Donegal Community Hospital care of Faulkner Funeral Directors.

The sudden death has taken place of Aidan McMenamin, late of Loughrey Terrace Drumquin.

Remains reposing at Sean O’Kanes and Sons Funeral home, 280 Dooish Road Drumquin, BT78 4RA. Viewing on Monday, August 26 from 3pm to 9pm.

Funeral on Tuesday, August 27 with 11am Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church, Langfield Drumquin,

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place in the Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Patrick John ‘Paddy’ McBrearty, Cleary House, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny and formerly of Castleogary, Inver.

Paddy’s remains are reposing at his brother Thomas’s home at Drumfin, Inver to repose.

Removal to St Naul’s Church, Ardaghey on Monday, August 26 to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 27 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

The death has taken place at Beechhill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Frances Knox Craigalogue, Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 2:30pm for 3pm service in Hillhead Presbyterian Church Carndonagh.

Followed by burial in the family plot.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired donations in lieu to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh c/o Liam Collins funeral director or any family member.

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital, of Joseph ‘Joe’ Greene, Moss Cottage, Carndonagh and formerly of Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Carndonagh, Community Hospital on Sunday, August 25 from 2pm until 8pm.

Remains leaving the hospital on Monday, August 26 at 9am going to his Brother Leslie Greene’s residence at Cartronmore, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo.

Remains reposing from 3pm until 9pm on Tuesday. Family time only on Wednesday morning.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm going to Drumcliffe Church for Service at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa McDaid, Killynure, Convoy and formerly of Magheracloy, St Johnston.

Teresa’s remains will repose at her brother John and sister-in-law Philomena McDaid's residence at 21 Errity, Manorcunningham.

Funeral from there on Monday, August 26 going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Day Centre St Conal's Hospital, c/o any family member.

The death has occurred in Galway Hospice of Vera Piggott, Kilmacloo, Creeslough and formerly McLornan, Belfast.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence at Kilmacloo.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday, August 26 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Galway Hospice c/o any family member or Harkins Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

The death has occurred of Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara.

Reposing at her daughter, Caroline's residence at Bodeen, Ratoath, Co. Meath (A85CH26) from 2pm until 7pm on Sunday, August 25. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Andrew's Church, Curragha followed by cremation in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations please to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Monday morning.

